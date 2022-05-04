Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 10,406 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 868,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

PINE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $218.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

