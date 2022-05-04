Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

