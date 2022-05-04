Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

