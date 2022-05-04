Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.94.

GS stock traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.11. 2,617,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

