Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,587. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.