Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

SKY stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

