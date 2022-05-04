CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 406.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $180,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

