CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,288. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.