DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.