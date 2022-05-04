DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $367,912.97 and approximately $7,912.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004447 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001937 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

