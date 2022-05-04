Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 14,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.