DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 220.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. 951,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

