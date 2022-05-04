Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.44. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

