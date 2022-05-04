Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

