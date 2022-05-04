Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.33. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 10,921 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

