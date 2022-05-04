Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.63

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 5021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,736,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

