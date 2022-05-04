Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.66. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 2,910,987 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DML shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

