DeversiFi (DVF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00010233 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and $1.72 million worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00221036 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00039599 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00447957 BTC.
- PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,170.27 or 1.82397717 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
