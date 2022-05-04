Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.60. 32,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,674. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

