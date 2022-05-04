DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.