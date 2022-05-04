Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $211,791.75 and $18.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,973.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.03 or 0.07351126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00263705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00740937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.00550046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00072974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,815,583 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.