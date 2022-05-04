Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,109,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 401,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $273,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 415,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,761. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

