Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,065,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $694,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

