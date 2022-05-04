Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,712,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 104,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $8,691,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 130,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.