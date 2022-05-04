Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Broadcom worth $1,179,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
AVGO traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $583.78. 59,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.
In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
