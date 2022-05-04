Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Broadcom worth $1,179,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $583.78. 59,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.