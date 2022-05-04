Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $278.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $278,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.49 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

