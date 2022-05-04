Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.56 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $301,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 132,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.