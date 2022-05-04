Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of BlackRock worth $346,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $18.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $649.87. 24,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

