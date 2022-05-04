Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Costco Wholesale worth $924,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $534.81. 57,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

