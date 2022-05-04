Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Tesla worth $1,117,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.26. 839,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $988.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.