Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,047 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $828,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $349.28. 24,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.55 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

