Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 422,255 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,483,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $308,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,402. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

