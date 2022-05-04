Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of AMERCO worth $337,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.79. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,776. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.82.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.