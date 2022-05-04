Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 713,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Micron Technology worth $862,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3,680.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 609,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,786,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

