Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,357,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $276,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 229,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,569. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.