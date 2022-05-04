Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.04

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 49174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Disco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.