DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

