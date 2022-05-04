Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,257. The firm has a market cap of $626.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

