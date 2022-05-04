Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($48.42).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.84.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

