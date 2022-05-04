Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,785. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

