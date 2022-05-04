Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,785. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.