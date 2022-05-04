Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EVT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,124. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

