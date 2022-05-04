Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 245,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

