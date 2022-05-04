Eidoo (EDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $597,644.00

Eidoo (EDO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Eidoo has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099283 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Eidoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.