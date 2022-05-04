Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

