Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 114,486 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 114,486 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 33,209,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

