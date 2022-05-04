Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 130,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 96,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

