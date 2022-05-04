Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $675,667.54 and approximately $154.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00234636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00291042 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001150 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.