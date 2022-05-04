ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal (Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.