EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $9.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 185,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,885. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.82 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

