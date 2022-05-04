Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,067. Enova International has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

